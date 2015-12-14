BRIEF-Kar Auction Services reports Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Kar Auction Services, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 14 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes with Telecom Italia a license agreement granting on-demand rights on series "Sissi, the young Empress" and some other series of Mondo TV's library
* The license shall have a one year duration starting from March 1, 2016 and provides for the right to licensee of including the licensed programs in its offer of digital contents in Italy, San Marino and Vatican in Italian
* Farmer Bros. Co. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results