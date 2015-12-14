Dec 14 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes with Telecom Italia a license agreement granting on-demand rights on series "Sissi, the young Empress" and some other series of Mondo TV's library

* The license shall have a one year duration starting from March 1, 2016 and provides for the right to licensee of including the licensed programs in its offer of digital contents in Italy, San Marino and Vatican in Italian

