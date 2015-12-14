Dec 14 Aedes SIIQ SpA :

* Signs preliminary binding agreement to sell its 80.29 percent stake in Nova Re to real estate investment fund Tintoretto Comparto Akroterion

* Tintoretto Comparto Akroterion is a unit of real estate investment fund Tintoretto, which is managed by Sorgente SGR

* Price of transaction for stake in Nova Re is 2.8 million euros ($3.07 million)

* Sorgente SGR will launch a takeover bid on Nova Re

* Nova Re is valued at 0.2593 euro per share

