Dec 14 Efore Oyj :

* Lowers FY 2015 outlook as in challenging market situation it is not possible to compensate costs with sales

* Still estimates FY 2015 net sales to be 86 million - 92 million euros ($94.43 million - $101.02 million)

* Sees 2015 results from operating activities without one-time items to be 1 million - 2 million euros negative

* Previously expected 2015 results from operating activities without one-time items to be at break-even level or mildly positive

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)