* RCI reports 2Q17 EPS of $0.39 GAAP & $0.41 non-GAAP; free cash flow at $10.0 million YTD
Dec 14 Euronext:
* AFM confirms that the takeover bid on Montupet SA will be closed on Jan 18, 2016
* Maximum number of securities to be tendered to the offer: 10,782,769 Montupet shares
* Price of the offer is 71.53 euros ($78.65) per share
* Bidders are Linamar GMBH at Linamar Forging Holding GMBH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations