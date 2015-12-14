Dec 14 Euronext:

* AFM confirms that the takeover bid on Montupet SA will be closed on Jan 18, 2016

* Maximum number of securities to be tendered to the offer: 10,782,769 Montupet shares

* Price of the offer is 71.53 euros ($78.65) per share

* Bidders are Linamar GMBH at Linamar Forging Holding GMBH