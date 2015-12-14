Dec 14 Eurobrokers SA :

* Says will use the proceeds from deal to cover part of its liabilities

* Says sells 2 properties located in Pilea, Thessaloniki to Piraeus Bank SA for 1.4 million euros ($1.54 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1mjR2xa

