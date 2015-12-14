UPDATE 3-Toshiba ups ante in chip unit sale with attack on Western Digital
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner but not a favoured bidder
Dec 14 Eurobrokers SA :
* Says will use the proceeds from deal to cover part of its liabilities
* Says sells 2 properties located in Pilea, Thessaloniki to Piraeus Bank SA for 1.4 million euros ($1.54 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1mjR2xa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner but not a favoured bidder
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S