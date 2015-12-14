BRIEF-RCI reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* RCI reports 2Q17 EPS of $0.39 GAAP & $0.41 non-GAAP; free cash flow at $10.0 million YTD
Dec 14 Net Holding :
* Signs casino management agreement with Casino Avala d.o.o in order to operate casino in Budva, Montenegro
* Says the agreement is for 5 years
* The operator will be 100 pct Net Holding and/or one of the partners
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations