Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* NKHP has closed bookbuilding under initial public offering (IPO), Interfax cites two sources on financial market

* The book was closed at a price close to upper end of price range, Interfax cites source

* NKHP set the price range for IPO at 444 518 roubles ($6.26-$7.30) a share and will announce the IPO price on Dec. 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 70.9500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)