BRIEF-Coherent reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.91
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 IGE+XAO SA :
* Reports Q1 2015/2016 consolidated turnover of 6,203,669 euros ($6.84 million) compared to 5,996,736 euros in 2014/2015
($1 = 0.9070 euros)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services despite a sluggish economic recovery.