Dec 14 Wereldhave NV :

* Says has reached agreement to issue U.S. private placement notes for a total amount of about 86 million euros ($94.8 million) equivalent

* Notes are denominated in USD (70 million) and GBP (15 million) and have a tenor of 10 years

* Weighted average interest cost for Wereldhave is 2.9 pct (after currency and interest rate swaps)