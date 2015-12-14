Dec 14 Colruyt NV :

* Reports H1 revenue of 4.55 billion euros ($5.02 billion) versus 4.55 billion euros in Reuters poll

* H1 EBITDA is 360.8 million euros versus 349 million euros in Reuters poll

* H1 profit is 182.5 million euros versus 174 million euros in Reuters poll

* H1 retail revenue grew by 4.1 pct to 3,427 million euros

* H1 wholesale and foodservice revenue increased by 2.8 pct to 788 million euros

* Confirms outlook for the consolidated net result of 2015/16 to at least match last year's result (not taking into account the one-off cost of 31.6 million euros)

* Does not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate nor of the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in the short term