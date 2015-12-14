BRIEF-RCI reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* RCI reports 2Q17 EPS of $0.39 GAAP & $0.41 non-GAAP; free cash flow at $10.0 million YTD
Dec 14 Colruyt NV :
* Reports H1 revenue of 4.55 billion euros ($5.02 billion) versus 4.55 billion euros in Reuters poll
* H1 EBITDA is 360.8 million euros versus 349 million euros in Reuters poll
* H1 profit is 182.5 million euros versus 174 million euros in Reuters poll
* H1 retail revenue grew by 4.1 pct to 3,427 million euros
* H1 wholesale and foodservice revenue increased by 2.8 pct to 788 million euros
* Confirms outlook for the consolidated net result of 2015/16 to at least match last year's result (not taking into account the one-off cost of 31.6 million euros)
* Does not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate nor of the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in the short term Source text: bit.ly/1NPxE5x Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations