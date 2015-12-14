BRIEF-Antares Pharma files $200 mln mixed shelf
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Wereldhave NV :
* Completes sale of office building 'Le Cap' in Saint Denis, Paris
* Building was sold for total net proceeds of 50 million euros ($55.2 million)
* Represents a net exit yield of 5.6 pct Source text: bit.ly/1mk1mVN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced an increase of 4% or 1.5 cents per share to dividend to be paid on its common shares