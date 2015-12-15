BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Technip :
* Awarded a subsea contract for the odd job deepwater field in the Gulf of Mexico
* Deepwater field is located in Mississippi Canyon, offshore New Orleans, LA
* Offshore installation is expected to be performed in summer of 2016 by Technip's vessel Deep Blue
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.