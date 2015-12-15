Dec 15 Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Bone therapeutics completes recruitment of the first half of patients in ALLOB phase IIa spinal fusion trial

* Recruitment for this trial remains on track at the midpoint of the trial, with eight out of a total of 16 patients treated

* Pilot phase IIa study will enroll 16 patients with symptomatic degenerative lumbar disc disease who require interbody fusion surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)