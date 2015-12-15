BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Orior AG :
* Strategic partnership with Tofutown signed
* Orior and Tofutown have signed a licensing and cooperation agreement
* Beginning March 1, 2016, Orior's nature gourmet products will be exclusively produced and marketed by Tofutown for Luxembourg, Austrian and German markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago