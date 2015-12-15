Dec 15 Evotec AG

* Announced an extension of an existing collaboration with Spero Therapeutics

* Collaboration includes substantial research funding to Evotec and runs to end of 2016

* Evotec to provide early-stage research support for key projects such as Spero's potentiator programme

* Spero will direct evotec's in vitro and in vivo infectious disease capabilities