Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
Dec 15 Evotec AG
* Announced an extension of an existing collaboration with Spero Therapeutics
* Collaboration includes substantial research funding to Evotec and runs to end of 2016
* Evotec to provide early-stage research support for key projects such as Spero's potentiator programme
* Spero will direct evotec's in vitro and in vivo infectious disease capabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.