BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Utilitywise Plc :
* Favourable change to payment terms with existing supplier
* Future extension secured on a contract that has not expired receives same payment terms as a new customer would
* Discussions are ongoing with more of our key energy suppliers to amend payment terms to reflect changing way that we are doing business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.