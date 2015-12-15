BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Utilitywise Plc :
* Customer numbers as at Nov. 30, 2015 were 28,507 and our secured future pipeline was £27.7 mln at same date
* Trading during period in line with expectations
* Anticipate our position continuing to improve, as per previous market guidance, as year progresses - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.