Dec 15 Agronomia SpA :

* Starts supplying its products under the brand "Insalata" to Germany's Wasgau Produktion & Handels AG, a large-scale retail channel

* Contract with Wasgau Produktion & Handels AG could increase FY 2016 turnover from Germany of about 500,000 euros ($551,700)

