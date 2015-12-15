Dec 15 Lidds AB :

* Carries out private placement of about 11.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.3 million)

* Has resolved to conduct rights issue whereby 1,246,282 new shares are assigned to six investors

* Subscription price set at 9.00 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4511 Swedish crowns)