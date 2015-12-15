Dec 15 Lidds AB :

* Recipharm and LIDDS agree on production of Liproca Depot and investment in LIDDS

* In connection with agreement Recipharm invests 5 million Swedish crowns ($589,768.69) in a private placement, thus becoming the third largest shareholder of LIDDS Source text for Eikon:

