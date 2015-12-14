Dec 14 ArtP Capital SA :

* Its management resolves to raise company's capital by 100,000 zlotys ($25,228) via private subscription of series J shares without pre-emptive rights

* The issue price of series J shares was set at 0.10 zloty per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9639 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)