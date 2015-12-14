Dec 14 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* Signs memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Faurecia to buy its car exterior systems business

* Transaction is for an enterprise value of 665 million euros ($734.0 million)

* Acquisition could be finalized in 2016

