BRIEF-RCI reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* RCI reports 2Q17 EPS of $0.39 GAAP & $0.41 non-GAAP; free cash flow at $10.0 million YTD
Dec 14 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :
* Signs memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Faurecia to buy its car exterior systems business
* Transaction is for an enterprise value of 665 million euros ($734.0 million)
* Acquisition could be finalized in 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1RNvCo9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* RCI reports 2Q17 EPS of $0.39 GAAP & $0.41 non-GAAP; free cash flow at $10.0 million YTD
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations