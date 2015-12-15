BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Ascom Holding AG :
* Acquires Italian medical software company UMS (United Medical Software)
* With acquisition of UMS, Ascom will gain access to new software and competence for global integrated workflow solutions in healthcare ICT
* Purchase price amounts to mid-single digit millions in Swiss francs
* In addition, Ascom has agreed to an earn-out payment in low-single digit millions in Swiss francs, dependent on achievement of agreed revenue targets Source text - bit.ly/1NmsHPT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.