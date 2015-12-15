BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Sun International Ltd
* Acquisition by Sun International of the Peermont Group
* Dates for hearing have been provisionally agreed by commission and merging parties (subject to confirmation by Tribunal)
* Anticipated that hearing before Tribunal will run on selected dates during June 2016, commencing on 6 June 2016 with an anticipated completion date of 30 June 2016
* Given timing of tribunal hearings it is impossible for condition precedent to be met by long stop date
* Any extension to long stop date or any other substantive amendment to terms will be conditional on Sun International shareholder approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago