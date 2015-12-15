Dec 15 Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Decided to issue 1.5 million shares on basis of authorization granted to it by company EGM on Dec. 14

* Trading in shares is expected to commence on NASDAQ Helsinki on or about Dec. 17

* Subscription price in share issue was set at 17.0 euros ($18.75) per share

* Agreed not to issue or sell any shares in Pihlajalinna for period ending 90 days after closing of share issue

* Sentica Buyout III and Sentica Buyout III Co-Investment sold 1.5 mln shares in company in connection to share issue Source text for Eikon:

