(Corrects headline to say "S.Africa Takeover Panel", not "UK
Takeover Panel")
Dec 15 Mediclinic International Ltd :
* Announcement regarding the ruling of the Takeover Special
Committee
* Takeover Special Committee has ruled that Remgro
Healthcare is not acting in concert with Al Noor for purposes of
sections 115(4) and 115(4a) of companies act
* Takeover Special Committee says any voting rights
controlled by Remgro Healthcare may be included in calculating
whether quorum present at GM
