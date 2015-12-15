Dec 15 Oxford Biomedica Plc :

* Appointment of new non-executive chairman, lorenzo tallarigo

* Nick Rodgers, current chairman, will remain on board as a non-executive director for a transitional period until April 30, 2016

* Lorenzo Tallarigo will be appointed as non-executive chairman of group on Feb. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)