Dec 15 Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc:

* Federal high court delivered judgment dismissing proceedings issued by Stanbic IBTC

* Judgment dismiss proceedings by co against Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion

* Says oral judgment held that questions raised by Stanbic IBTC regarding FRC were "hypothetical and academic"

* Co awaits written judgment to enable it to understand the decision regarding the meaning and application of section 7 of the NOTAP Act

* Co has exercised its constitutional right of appeal and lodged an appeal at the Lagos division of the court of appeal