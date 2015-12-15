Dec 15 Ratos AB
* Says Statoil renews its confidence in Aibel
* Says Aibel was today granted a new framework agreement for
the supply of maintenance and modification services to Statoil
* Says through the new agreement, Aibel will retain today's
volumes and extend its maintenance assignment for the Aasta
Hansteen oil platform
* Says valued by Aibel at approximately NOK 7.5 billion,
framework agreement is for six years with a four-year extension
option
* Says Ratos's holding in Aibel is 32 percent.
