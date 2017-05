Dec 15 Storebrand :

* Says is contemplating bond buy-back of up to NOK 800 million nominal outstanding amount of STB10 PRO (ISIN: NO0010605652) and STB11 PRO (ISIN: NO0010647159) senior unsecured bonds maturing on 5 April 2016 and 24 May 2017 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)