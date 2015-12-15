BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Uniwheels AG :
* For fiscal year 2015 Uniwheels expects a wheel sales growth of approximately 7 to 8 percent, a revenue growth of approximately 17 to 20 percent
* Demand from its customers - all major premium car manufacturers - remains high
* Sees 2015 EBITDA growth of approximately 20 to 22 percent and a dividend payout ratio of 50 percent
* Very good perspectives for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago