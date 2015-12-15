BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
Dec 15 Lithuanian Shipping Co
* Says by decision of Regional Court of Klaipeda dated December 14 bankruptcy proceedings of Lithuanian Shipping Company have been initiated
* The decision comes into force 10 days after its adoption Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.