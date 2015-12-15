Dec 15 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :
* TSH - HPB - Tsogo to acquire control of hospitality and
withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Tsogo will hold, indirectly via SSH, in excess of 50 pct
of hospitality's ordinary shares in issue post implementation of
restructure, deal
* In terms of agreement, hospitality will acquire 100% of
shares in newco (which will own Tsogo portfolio) from SSH in
exchange for issue by Hospitality to SSH of consideration
shares
* Transaction presents a highly attractive acquisition for
hospitality
* Tsogo portfolio to be acquired free of debt, transaction
will reduces Hospitality's gearing ratio from 36.2 pct at June
30 to 26.9 pct
* Formal sale of shares agreement was signed on Dec 14
between SSH, Southern Sun Hotel Interests Proprietary Ltd, Eglin
Investments No 12 Proprietary Ltd, Fezisource Proprietary Ltd
and Hospitality
