Dec 15 Mondi Plc :

* Mondi Group and Walki Group withdraw European Commission application and terminate agreement

* Mondi and Walki have been in discussions with European Commission about ways to alleviate concerns related to impact on competitive environment

* No workable solution suitable for all parties has been found and therefore Walki and Mondi have decided to withdraw application to commission and terminate acquisition agreement

* Mondi will continue to operate its extrusion coatings business as before to benefit of its customers and other stakeholders