Dec 15 Mondi Plc :
* Mondi Group and Walki Group withdraw European Commission
application and terminate agreement
* Mondi and Walki have been in discussions with European
Commission about ways to alleviate concerns related to impact on
competitive environment
* No workable solution suitable for all parties has been
found and therefore Walki and Mondi have decided to withdraw
application to commission and terminate acquisition agreement
* Mondi will continue to operate its extrusion coatings
business as before to benefit of its customers and other
stakeholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)