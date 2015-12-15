BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations
Dec 15 ZCI Ltd :
* At a hearing of Botswana High Court, held on Dec. 11, 2015, provisional order for winding up of Messina was made final
First step in liquidation proceedings will be appointment of final liquidator, to take place at a meeting to be called by provisional liquidator at a yet to be determined future date
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.