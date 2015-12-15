Dec 15 Astrazeneca Plc :

* Astrazeneca completes agreement with Perrigo

* Has completed its agreement with Perrigo Company Plc for divestment of US rights to Entocort (budesonide)

* Upon completion of agreement, Perrigo paid Astrazeneca $380 million to acquire rights to sell Entocort capsules

* Transaction does not impact Astrazeneca's financial guidance for 2015