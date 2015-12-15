BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Astrazeneca Plc :
* Astrazeneca completes agreement with Perrigo
* Has completed its agreement with Perrigo Company Plc for divestment of US rights to Entocort (budesonide)
* Upon completion of agreement, Perrigo paid Astrazeneca $380 million to acquire rights to sell Entocort capsules
* Transaction does not impact Astrazeneca's financial guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.