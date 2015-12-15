BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
Dec 15 Think Media NV :
* Board proposes to General Assembly to dissolve the company early because board fails to repair financial condition of company
* Board proposes to dissolve company on Jan. 15, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1k0bwsN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.