BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Celesio AG :
* Announces the conclusion of an agreement for the purchase of Belmedis
* Its completion is scheduled for the second or third quarter of calendar year 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1P5a6bD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago