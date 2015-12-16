BRIEF-3Tl Technologies Corp announces private placement of units
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Lastminute.Com NV :
* Fabio Cannavale will be new group CEO
* Fabio Cannavale will assume role of group CEO on Feb. 12, 2016
* Announced a strategic update and an aligned executive leadership structure
* Group will operate two interdependent units that are built around implementation of an innovative media strategy
* New units are Travel Business Unit and Media Business Unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"