BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion
Dec 15 Teleste Oyj :
* City of Turku and Teleste Corporation to develop together smart solutions for the city environment
* City of Turku and Teleste Corporation have signed partnership agreement aimed at implementing new ICT-based innovations in public sector
* Teleste will be taking part in project as a technical cooperation partner Source text: bit.ly/1m3rrYL

PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.