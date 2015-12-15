Dec 15 Teleste Oyj :

* City of Turku and Teleste Corporation to develop together smart solutions for the city environment

* City of Turku and Teleste Corporation have signed partnership agreement aimed at implementing new ICT-based innovations in public sector

* Teleste will be taking part in project as a technical cooperation partner Source text: bit.ly/1m3rrYL

