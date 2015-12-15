Dec 15 Kinnevik
* the Swedish Administrative Court of Appeal in Sundsvall
has
decided in favor of Kinnevik in the tax dispute concerning
withholding tax in the amount of SEK 702m in relation to
Kinnevik's acquisition of Emesco AB in 2009
* The Administrative Court of Appeal thereby affirms the
Administrative Court's judgment of 1 December 2014 to reject the
Swedish Tax Agency's claim that withholding tax should be lodged
on an intra-group distribution received by Kinnevik in
connection with the acquisition of Emesco AB in 2009
* As disclosed in its Annual Reports, Kinnevik has not
provided for any potential additional tax as a result of the
dispute. Today's decision will thus not have any effect on
Kinnevik's financial statements or cash flow
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)