Dec 15 Jcdecaux SA

* Jcdecaux selected as Guangzhou Metro's long-term media partner

* Contract will be operated via a joint-venture, 51 pct for Guangzhou Metro Corporation and 49 pct for Jcdecaux

* Has won 15 year tender to operate all lightboxes, stickers, wraps, train-doors & in-trains media resources within lines covering half Guangzhou metro network

