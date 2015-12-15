BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Innelec Multimedia SA :
* H1 current operating loss 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million) versus loss of 2.9 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss group share 0.8 million euros versus loss of 2.0 million euros year ago
* Is cautious about H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.