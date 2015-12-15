BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Wolford AG :
* Reached agreement with Ashish Sensarma to extend his existing management board mandate as CEO of Wolford AG until April 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago