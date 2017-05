Dec 15 Scor :

* Moody's investors service has raised outlook of Scor to "positive" from "stable", and has affirmed its financial strength rating of "A1" and its "A3" (hyb) subordinated debt rating

* Moody's has revised to "positive" outlook of various Scor SE subsidiaries and affirmed their ratings at "A1" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)