* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Dec 16 DIC Asset AG :
* Places Proprietary Real Estate in investment fund - substantially reducing LTV ratio
* Significant improvement of loan-to-value ratio (LTV) by around 4 percentage points, prematurely reaching strategic target of lowering LTV to below 60 pct pct
* Successful placement among German institutional investors; sold 7 percent above fair market value
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis