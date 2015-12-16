Dec 16 DIC Asset AG :

* Places Proprietary Real Estate in investment fund - substantially reducing LTV ratio

* Significant improvement of loan-to-value ratio (LTV) by around 4 percentage points, prematurely reaching strategic target of lowering LTV to below 60 pct pct

* Successful placement among German institutional investors; sold 7 percent above fair market value