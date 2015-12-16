BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Dec 16 Pioneer Property Group ASA :
* Carried out an internal reorganisation of company structure
* Shares in PPG's four wholly owned subsidiaries Pioneer Public Properties I AS, Pioneer Public Properties II AS, Pioneer Public Properties III AS and Pioneer Public Properties IV AS have all been transferred from PPG to subsidiary Pioneer Public Properties AS Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: