Dec 16 Watchstone Group Plc :

* Planned temporary suspension

* Has been granted a request that its ordinary shares be suspended from trading at 7:30am today

* In event that company's proposals are rejected by court, company will request that its ordinary shares re-commence trading at opening of market on Thursday

* If court approves reduction of capital and return of capital, suspension will be in place until market opening on Monday, Dec. 21, 2015