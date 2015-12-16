BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Dec 16 Alliance Trust Plc
* Update on changes
* exiting fixed income, with exposure reduced by 48% to £74m to date through realisation of holdings in ati fixed and disposal of non-core income funds investments
* msci all . Msci all country world index now used as benchmark for trust
* sale of sole remaining commercial property for £5.6m, a profit on holding value of 15.6%
* initiated sale process for legacy mineral rights portfolio. Expected to complete during 2016
* create independent boards for alliance trust investments (ati) and alliance trust savings (ats) to increase focus and accountability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: