Dec 16 Dixons Carphone Plc :
* Dixons Carphone - directorate changes
* Appointment of a deputy chairman and a senior independent
director
* Appointments of Lord Livingston of Parkhead as deputy
chairman of board and Tony Denunzio CBE as senior independent
director, both appointments are with effect from today
* Lord Livingston will chair remuneration committee and
become a member of nominations committee
* Tony Denunzio cbe will become a member of remuneration
and nominations committees
