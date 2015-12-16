Dec 16 Dixons Carphone Plc :

* Dixons Carphone - directorate changes

* Appointment of a deputy chairman and a senior independent director

* Appointments of Lord Livingston of Parkhead as deputy chairman of board and Tony Denunzio CBE as senior independent director, both appointments are with effect from today

* Lord Livingston will chair remuneration committee and become a member of nominations committee

* Tony Denunzio cbe will become a member of remuneration and nominations committees